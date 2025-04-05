Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 714,693 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,693 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $161,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 198,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,991,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 119,469 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $55.32 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

