Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI) vs. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Critical Comparison

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $5.44 billion 7.50 $4.17 billion $6.97 9.95 Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock $1.56 million 14.35 N/A N/A N/A

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 1 13 11 0 2.40 Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Edwards Lifesciences and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus price target of $79.95, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 72.93% 19.40% 14.37% Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names. The company also provides surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; INSPIRIS RESILLA aortic valve, which offers RESILIA tissue and VFit technology; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled tissue valves conduit for complex combined procedures; and MITRIS RESILIA valve. In addition, it offers critical care solutions, including hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings under the FloTrac, Acumen IQ sensors, ClearSight, Acumen IQ cuffs, and ForeSight names; HemoSphere, a monitoring platform that displays physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Safe Pro Group, Inc. engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.