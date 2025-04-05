Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Sagicor Financial Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.
Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.
