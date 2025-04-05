Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.40. Saipem shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 121 shares traded.
Saipem Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.
Saipem Company Profile
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.
