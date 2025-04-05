Samjo Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Samjo Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Xylem comprises 0.9% of Samjo Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 303,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after buying an additional 189,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,623,000 after acquiring an additional 135,492 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Xylem by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

