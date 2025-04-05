SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and traded as low as $27.51. SANUWAVE Health shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 47,882 shares trading hands.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $262.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

