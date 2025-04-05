Schroder Investment Management Group Has $6.54 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.