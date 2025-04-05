Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Seatrium Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

About Seatrium

(Get Free Report)

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seatrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seatrium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.