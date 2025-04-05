Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 82409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Seiko Epson Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

