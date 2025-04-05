Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Up 4.1% – What’s Next?

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.65. 84,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

