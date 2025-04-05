Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 29752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

