SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,006,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 754,398 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $18.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SWI

SolarWinds Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.88.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.