Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 98,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,025% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

