SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.76 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 693883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.30.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,492,000 after purchasing an additional 481,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after acquiring an additional 108,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,983,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 339,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

