SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.76 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 693883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.30.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
