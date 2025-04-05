SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Up 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 37,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 26,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

SRG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54.

SRG Mining Company Profile

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

