STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.12. Approximately 52,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 71,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.39.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.
