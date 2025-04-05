StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 71.48%.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.