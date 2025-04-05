StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:SIF opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.98. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,862 shares during the period. SIFCO Industries makes up about 1.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 7.56% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

