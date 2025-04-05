StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.47. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 210,498 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $101,039.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,039.04. This trade represents a 210.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.
