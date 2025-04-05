StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:BRN opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

