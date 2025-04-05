StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Down 4.7 %
NYSE:BRN opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.20.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
