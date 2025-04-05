StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Down 63.9 %

Cutera stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Cutera has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $787,254.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cutera stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.82% of Cutera at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

