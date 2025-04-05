Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 73248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.
Get Our Latest Report on SAUHY
Straumann Stock Performance
Straumann Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. This is a boost from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.