Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 73248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Straumann Stock Performance

Straumann Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. This is a boost from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Further Reading

