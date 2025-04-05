Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Decreased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after purchasing an additional 252,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Stryker by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 431,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $346.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.69 and its 200-day moving average is $374.23. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

