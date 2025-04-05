Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $8.88. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 13,297 shares trading hands.

Swire Pacific Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

Swire Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2703 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

