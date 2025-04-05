TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $13.74. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 4,128,020 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $16.40 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 93,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.