Ted Buchan & Co Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ted Buchan & Co reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ted Buchan & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after buying an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,429,000 after buying an additional 720,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after acquiring an additional 388,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

