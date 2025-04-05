Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 9921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 6.3 %
The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
