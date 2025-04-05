TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.91.

Several research firms have commented on T. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS from C$23.25 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on TELUS from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

TELUS stock opened at C$20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$19.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.43.

In related news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton acquired 1,845 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.70 per share, with a total value of C$40,036.50. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

