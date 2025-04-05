Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and traded as low as $12.65. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 21,959 shares changing hands.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
