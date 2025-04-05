Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and traded as low as $12.65. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 21,959 shares changing hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

