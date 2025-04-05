Tencent (OTC:TCEHY) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTC:TCEHY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.90 and last traded at $64.02. 1,278,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,864,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

Tencent Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $551.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tencent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company’s consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.