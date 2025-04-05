TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on TFI International from $162.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Veritas upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TFI International from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on TFI International from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

TFI International Stock Up 4.7 %

TFII stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28. TFI International has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $1,853,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

