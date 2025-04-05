The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$155.90 and traded as low as C$144.35. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$149.02, with a volume of 124,434 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DSG shares. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$155.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$155.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

