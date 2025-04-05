The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Price Target to $11.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. NCR Voyix has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,216,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

