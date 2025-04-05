The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.8% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $353.78 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $351.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.15.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

