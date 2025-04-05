The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The InterGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of The InterGroup stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.29.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

