The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The InterGroup Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of The InterGroup stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.29.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup
The InterGroup Company Profile
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The InterGroup
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.