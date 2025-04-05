The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,337 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Kroger worth $47,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger
In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,599.82. This represents a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at $246,349.20. This represents a 61.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,393,666. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kroger Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of KR stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.
Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
