The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Ted Buchan & Co

Ted Buchan & Co raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after buying an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,791,000 after acquiring an additional 100,573 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after acquiring an additional 549,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $245,916.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,964,058. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,320,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

