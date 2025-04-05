U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) is Old West Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. U-Haul makes up 3.7% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of U-Haul worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in U-Haul by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in U-Haul by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $812,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,856.33. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,768.48. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,837,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

