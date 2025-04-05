Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.04. Ucommune International shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 31,001 shares trading hands.

Ucommune International Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Ucommune International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.