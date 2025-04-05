Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 286.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.38.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $174.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.69 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

