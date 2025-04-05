Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Down 16% – Here’s What Happened

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report) shares fell 16% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Universal Robina Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.
About Universal Robina
Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.
