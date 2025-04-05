US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $280.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.04.

US Masters Residential Property Fund (Fund) was established in 2011 and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (URF.ASX). The Fund was established to give investors exposure to US residential property and is the largest Australian-listed property trust with a primary strategy of investing in freestanding and multi-tenant US residential property in the New York metropolitan area.

