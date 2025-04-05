USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

USCB Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

USCB stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $340.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.64.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in USCB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in USCB Financial by 129.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in USCB Financial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 228.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

