UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and traded as high as $33.50. UTG shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 105 shares.

UTG Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $106.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. UTG had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 58.34%.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

