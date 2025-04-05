Velocity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Velocity Acquisition Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.
Velocity Acquisition Company Profile
Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
