Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Viña Concha y Toro to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Viña Concha y Toro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VCOYY

Viña Concha y Toro Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter. Viña Concha y Toro had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.