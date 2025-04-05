Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and traded as high as $32.66. Vinci shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 83,385 shares trading hands.

Vinci Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.29.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

