Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Vistra worth $131,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vistra by 68.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.23.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average is $141.08. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

