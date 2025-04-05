VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.17 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 27.40 ($0.35). VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 456,307 shares changing hands.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

