Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.32. 7,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 4,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

